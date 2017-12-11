PRISON ART LIBRARY IN THE MAKING
If you’re in or near Portland, Oregon and if you’ve art books you no longer want on your shelves, please consider donating the to the Columbia River Correctional Institution (CRCI) Art Book Drive.
This Wednesday, December 13th, from 12-7pm, the CRCI Artist In Residence Program is holding a Book Drive at the 9th Annual Publication Fair held at the Ace Hotel Cleaners space.
The book drive seeks titles related to: conceptual art, social practice, collaboration, critical theory, film, painting, sculpture, art technique, artist monographs, art history, performance art, and curating.
Go on. Donate your books!
The CRCI Art Book Library began in April 2017 as a way to expand access to art books, art writing and documentation. The art library is one component of the Artist in Residence Program, which is open to prisoners at the Columbia River Correctional Institution, a minimum security prison within the Portland city limits, run by the Oregon Department of Corrections. The residency is facilitated by a rotating faculty of artists and students from the Art and Social Practice MFA Program at Portland State University.
PUBLICATION FAIR
After you’ve donated your books, go check out the booths full of paper goods from these lovelies:
Ampersand Gallery & Fine Books
Book Arts Editions
Douglas F. Cooley Memorial Art Gallery
Future Tense Books: A Micro-Press
Independent Publishing Resource Center
Portland Institute for Contemporary Art
Leave a comment
Comments feed for this article